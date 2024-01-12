News you can trust since 1931
Employers urged to find out more about apprenticeships at Northampton College breakfast briefings

Northampton College is holding a series of sector-specific employer breakfast events designed to provide businesses with more information about what’s involved in taking on an apprentice.
By Daniel OwensContributor
Published 12th Jan 2024, 09:44 GMT
Organised as part of National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place from February 5 to 11, the sessions will give employers the chance to find out more about what’s involved in launching apprenticeship schemes and outline the support Northampton College can offer.

A different sector will be represented each day throughout the week, with dedicated events for hairdressing and barbering, business and digital, culinary arts, engineering and construction.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College said: “Apprenticeships are an invaluable tool for upskilling in areas that matter most to employers. They’re a highly effective route to recruit and train future talent, address skills shortages and develop careers across core parts of your business.

Businesses interested in taking on an apprentice can attend an employer breakfast briefing

“By taking on apprentices, businesses can attract fresh talent or unlock financial incentives to build a more resilient workforce. We’re looking forward to welcoming employers from a wide range of sectors into the college about the opportunities available to them.”

Employers attending the sessions will be able to discuss the recruitment and training challenges facing businesses today and discover how partnering with a college can support companies in implementing recruitment and training strategies fit for the future.

There will also be an opportunity to hear first-hand from local employers about their experience with apprenticeships, and network with some of the college’s business partners whilst enjoying a light breakfast.

For more details, and to register, visit https://www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk/employers/employer-events

