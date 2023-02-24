Lee flourished in his career, becoming the youngest store manager, senior manager, director and senior director in Walmarts history.

Lee seeked more, he left his home town having overachieving in his career, and created his new life in Canada at Walmart.

Throughout Lee's career he has become extremely successful.

Lee

Lee has now embarked on a new journey, becoming a Keynote Speaker for Spoken Artist.As the most recent Head on Innovation at Walmart Canada, Lee's primary role was to develop new innovation, products and business at Walmart. To discover, intake and create solutions for the most complex challenges that customers and leaders are facing today.The products Lee and his team built, were rolled out to over 2 million customers a day, and in the hands of over 100,000 employees.

Which brings us to Elevate.

Elevate - Northampton is NOW LIVE!

So the question is...

Do you have a business idea that you are ready to turn into a reality?

Do you need financial funding to take your idea or business to the next level?

Do you need help and mentorship?

Elevate - Northampton is launching its new community with a one in a lifetime opportunity!

We are opening an early/mid stage investment and venture fund of £50,000 that's available from today upon application!

Elevate is an early stage investment company, we provide funding and support to startups in their early stages of development. Our focus is on business's with promising models, talented teams, and potential for high growth, but have not yet generated significant revenue.

Our company and community offers a range of services to startups, including financial backing, mentorship and strategic guidance. We believe that by investing in early stage companies, we can help them grow and succeed, while also creating a return on investment for our investors.

We work closely with startups to help them navigate the challenges of building a successful business, and provide access to a network of industry experts, potential customers, and other resourses that can help them achieve their goals. We also have a specific industry focus, which allows us to better understand the unique challenges and opportunities of the startups we invest in, and provide tailored support and recourses.

As investors, we are typically high net worth individuals, institutional investors, or corporations that are looking to support and profit from the success of early stage companies.In exchange for our investment, we may receive equity in the startup which can offer a potential for high returns if the company grows and becomes successful.

We believe that early stage investment companies play a critical role in the startup ecosystem, helping bridge the gap between new ideas and successful businesses.By providing funding, guidance and connections, we enable entrepreneurs to turn their vision into reality and create new products and services that can benefit society as a whole.

We would like to enquire about an interview with yourselves for exposure, so we are able to invest into this town.