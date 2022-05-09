Eight of the best dog groomers in Northamptonshire, as recommended by you

2. Clock Tower Tails

Another highly popular choice with our dog loving readers was Clock Tower Tails, based near Riverside. Each of their grooms even include an adorable photo with an aesthetic backdrop at the end! One reader said: "Sal has done a wonderful job with my two dogs every time. One can be very fidgety, the other very anxious but she always finds a way put them at ease. I would highly recommend her." Another reader said: "Our Connie is anxious about everything especially the bath. She loves going to see Sal to have a bath and groom and she even likes getting her photo taken at the end." To contact Clock Tower Tails, call 07850 013693.

Photo: Nick Wallington