Egg-cellent Easter treats for hospice
This is the third consecutive year that the construction consultancy has given chocolate eggs to the hospice to share with patients, their families and the hospice staff.
Last week, director Karen Bhangal and associate operations director Katie Newman delivered a car boot full of Easter eggs, which they hope will bring a smile.
Karen said: “It is our pleasure to be able to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice and our Easter eggs are just a small gesture of gratitude for all the incredible work that the hospice does in our community.
“The comfort and support that the hospice brings to people when they need it most is invaluable, and it is both a joy and a privilege to be able to bring a donation to the cause.”
Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Bhangals Construction Consultants have been supporting with our Easter campaign since 2022 and have donated more than 300 Easter eggs for patients, families and the staff. We are hugely grateful that Bhangals Construction Consultants have made these kind donations - it puts a smile on so many people’s faces.
“Significant times of the year such as Easter can be even harder for patients and their families and the forthcoming events at the hospice for patients and their loved ones prove a comfort to many. The eggs certainly help everyone come together during this time.”