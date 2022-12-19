Team members from Driving Solution

Driving Solution Northampton-based driving school has been recognised for the education and training awards 2022 as the best driver training provider in East Midlands by the corporate vision award

Driving Solution was established in 2007 In Northampton by founder and managing director Habib Rahman, who is a DVSA-approved driving Instructor and ORDIT-registered driving Instructor trainer. Driving Solution covers Northamptonshire and Banbury in Oxfordshire for driving lessons for the new driver and driving Instructor training.

The Driving Solution promotes the utmost road safety and responsibility when it comes to training new drivers. Whether it is instructing young people who are entire, novices to drive cars, it ensures that its training courses will take them to new heights of confidence and competence behind the wheel of motor vehicles or the driving Instructor training for those making changes to a new career to become a driving Instructor.

Since we come out of national lockdown, many learner drivers are struggling to find driving test appointments from the (DVSA) Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency or find driving Instructors to learn with. This has put many learner drivers into difficult situations with job seeking or having that independence, we are working hard to help our clients by getting the right training courses with the earliest driving test appointment from DVSA. And we are training new driving instructors to deliver driver training that meets the DVSA’s National standards for driver and rider training.