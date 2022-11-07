Economic report reveals £1.7bn investment across region, including Northamptonshire, by Amazon

The 2022 Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub shows that the company has invested more than £1.7 billion in the Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire since 2010.

This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed an estimated £1.8 billion to the region's GDP since 2010.

To date, Amazon has created around 8,000 full and part-time jobs in the East Midlands, including more than 200 apprenticeships. More than 470 people in the region have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme.

In Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire, there are more than 2,500 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners. These small businesses selling on Amazon recorded over £110 million of export sales in 2021.

In partnership with the charity Magic Breakfast, Amazon delivered more than 240,000 healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children and schools across the East Midlands in 2021.

The Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub provides regional data on jobs created by Amazon locally, the number of regional independent small businesses supported by the company, the level of economic activity driven by Amazon’s investments and the export sales recorded last year by small businesses in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire selling on Amazon.

If you click on the East Midlands section of this interactive map, you will see a breakdown of Amazon’s investments and export sales figures for SMEs in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire.

“Amazon is a proud member of the community in the Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire, investing over £1.7 billion in the region since 2010 to support local businesses, create jobs and make a positive contribution to the regional economy,” said David Hall, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry. “We help more than 2,500 small businesses across Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire sell on Amazon and reach customers around the world, and we also continue to support community organisations across the region through donations and volunteering. Recently, we have donated to a range of good causes including Harris Ballantyne Foundation and Chelsea's Angels while working with Magic Breakfast to deliver healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children and schools.”

