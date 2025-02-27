Eco-friendly events partnership launched at Stanwick Lakes

Stanwick Lakes and The Soul Camp have joined forces to deliver environmentally conscious corporate events, offering businesses an innovative way to support workplace well-being while meeting sustainability goals.

This partnership blends the restorative benefits of nature with corporate responsibility, providing a unique platform for organisations to align their operations with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives.

Jemma Hough, Business Manager at Stanwick Lakes, explained: “Stanwick Lakes is committed to becoming a trusted partner for businesses locally and beyond.

“As a charity, corporate engagement is vital to sustaining our conservation and heritage work. Through this collaboration with The Soul Camp, we can deliver bespoke away days, corporate volunteering opportunities, and wellness experiences that truly help teams unwind, connect, and find inspiration in nature.”

The Soul Camp brings extensive experience in creating sustainable, nature-focused events. Its client portfolio includes global brands such as Sony, Samsung, FatFace, and Red Bull.

From large-scale corporate festivals to intimate networking sessions, every event is tailored to the specific needs and budget of each organisation, ensuring a meaningful experience for all participants.

Stanwick Lakes, managed by the Rockingham Forest Trust, spans 750 acres of conservation and heritage land, offering a striking backdrop for corporate events.

With an array of educational programmes, recreational facilities, and a waterside café serving locally sourced food, the site provides an ideal setting for purpose-driven companies seeking a unique and memorable venue.

As businesses increasingly prioritise mental health and employee well-being, this partnership offers a compelling alternative to conventional corporate away days.

Combining team building, stress relief, and environmental stewardship, these events foster creativity and collaboration while supporting the local community.

Businesses interested in enhancing workplace culture while demonstrating a commitment to sustainability are invited to explore this new partnership.

By choosing Stanwick Lakes and The Soul Camp, organisations can invest in their team’s well-being, deliver on CSR commitments, and contribute to the ongoing preservation of a cherished conservation site.