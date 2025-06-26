‘Eclectic’ events venue continues to evolve to meet demand – with introduction of roof terrace in near future

An “eclectic” events venue at the heart of Northampton is continuing to evolve to meet demand among the community, which includes the introduction of a rooftop terrace in the near future.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Diamond, located in Lower Harding Street, is a sophisticated, art deco-inspired events venue. It draws inspiration from the glamour of the 1920s while blending vintage charm and contemporary entertainment.

The team believes it offers the ideal backdrop for a wide variety of events, from live music and comedy nights, to private parties and corporate gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the new event business development manager, Joseph Emsden wants to show that The Black Diamond is the place to go for weekend events and hosting birthday parties, anniversaries, weddings, conferences and wakes.

The Black Diamond, located in Lower Harding Street, is a sophisticated, art deco-inspired events venue.

“You name it, we can host it,” said Joseph, who reiterated that the separate vintage tearoom and event spaces offer something for everyone. The rooftop terrace, with views across Northampton’s skyline, is hoped to add even more to the existing offering in the near future.

The venue has a packed weekend schedule, and hire bookings can be made at any time when there is not an existing event planned.

The Black Diamond will celebrate its second anniversary in October and though changes continue to be made, it remains open to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aren’t on the high street and people come because it’s a destination,” said Joseph. “The response has been really positive. People are surprised by the ambience and decor, and there’s nothing else like it in Northampton. People come back again and again.”

The team believes the venue offers the ideal backdrop for a wide variety of events, from live music and comedy nights, to private parties and corporate gatherings.

Live music events are the most popular among visitors, and Joseph has already started to recognise names in the short time he has worked for The Black Diamond.

The Black Diamond is attached to Vintage Retreat, which Joseph believes sets the venue apart from others across Northampton. Visitors love to browse around the vintage emporium.

“Our main mission is to open The Black Diamond up in the week,” said Joseph. “We have fantastic weekend events and regular customers, but it’s quiet during the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Diamond team wants businesses to know they have the ideal space for corporate events, with a stage, screen and the promise of a memorable experience unlike the typical hotel conference room.

For more information on The Black Diamond, visit the venue’s website here.