Eastenders and I'm A Celeb star Jacqueline Jossa goes on a shopping spree at Rushden Lakes

Former Eastenders actress, Jacqueline Jossa, paid a visit to Rushden Lakes to mark the 10th birthday of Superdrug's Health & Beautycard.

Shoppers at Rushden Lakes were in for a treat last week when a celebrity soap star made an appearance to kick off her ambassadorship with Superdrug.

Former Eastenders actress and Jungle Queen in 2019's I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here, Jacqueline Jossa paid a visit to the brand new Rushden Lakes' Superdrug store last Wednesday (August 11) to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Superdrug Health & Beautycard.

She marked this milestone by taking one lucky social media competition winner to shop some of her favourite beauty buys.

I'm A Celeb 2019 jungle queen, Jacqueline Jossa, having a photoshoot outside the brand new Rushden Lakes Superdrug store.

Soap star, Jacqueline Jossa, said: "The ranges at Superdrug are always affordable and progressive, so having their Health and Beautycard makes shopping for glam that much easier and rewarding!

"The loyalty card is so simple to use on every shop and saves me so much time that is invaluable to all the mums out there, as well as the money-saving rewards making a difference on every shop. You can also access your digital card on the Superdrug app so you don’t lose your card every two seconds - like me!"

Superdrug customers will be able to enjoy the biggest ever points giveaway event from August 11 to September 8 with stand-out deals for the entire month. Customers can sign up to unlock a host of rewards and offers including free delivery on orders costing £10 or more, student and NHS discounts, exclusive lower member prices and bonus points offers including weekly Treat Thursday promotions.

When asked about her top three ultimate beauty buys from Superdrug, Jacqueline replied: "One has to be my bPerfect x Jac Jossa One Hour Express Tanning Mousse, which I’m so proud to say Superdrug stock. I have to pinch myself when I walk in and see product I’ve created!

"Then, sun protection is always a must so the Superdrug Solait Anti-ageing Face Sun Cream SPF50+ and the B. Multi Acid Retexturising Facial Pads for an all-in-one skincare product with one swipe.”

The Superdrug Health & Beautycard is the fourth largest loyalty programme in the UK with over 16 million members. Research carried out by Superdrug divulges that 24 per cent of the UK population has a Superdrug loyalty card and, if laid end-to-end, the cards would make up the same length as 3,000 empire state buildings, the length of the UK or would fill Wembley Stadium over 177 times!