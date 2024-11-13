East Midlands economy continues on three month rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest Regional Growth Tracker survey data from NatWest indicated that although output continued to increase in the East Midlands private sector in October, the rate of expansion softened and was only marginal.

The headline NatWest East Midlands Business Activity Index dropped to 50.4 in October, from 51.4 in September and the lowest in the current three-month sequence of expansion.

While some firms raised output in response to recent increases in new orders, others reported that demand had softened, leading them to scale back activity.

Uncertainty in the lead-up to the Budget led to a drop in confidence among East Midlands companies in October. Sentiment declined for the third consecutive month and was the lowest in 2024 so far.

Business confidence was also below the series average. Those firms that predicted a rise in output over the coming year linked this to the planned expansion of market share and the launch of new products.

Although East Midlands firms continued to signal marked increases in input prices at the start of the final quarter of the year, the rate of inflation slowed sharply and was the weakest since November 2020. Respondents noted that wages and raw materials continued to add upwards pressure to prices.

Lisa Phillips, Regional Managing Director, Midlands and East, Commercial Mid Markets, said:

"East Midlands companies looked to be in wait-and-see mode in the run-up to the Budget at the end of October.

"With business confidence down amid uncertainty and new orders broadly flat, firms in the region reduced their staffing levels and increased output only marginally.

"There was some good news on the inflation front, however, with input prices rising at the slowest pace in almost four years. In fact, local firms saw the joint-weakest pace of cost inflation of all the areas of the UK, alongside the West Midlands."

The rise in business activity in the region was slower than the UK average.

October data pointed to a broad stagnation of new orders at East Midlands companies, thereby ending a two-month sequence of expansion. Only the East of England and Scotland joined the East Midlands in failing to register growth of new orders.

As has been the case in each month since July 2023, East Midlands companies registered a fall in employment during October. The latest reduction was modest and in line with the average seen across the third quarter of the year. The drop in staffing levels in the region also matched the UK average.

Some companies reported that the non-replacement of leavers and hiring freezes had been behind the drop in workforce numbers.

Signs of market demand slowing meant that companies used spare resources to work through outstanding business in October. Moreover, the pace of depletion was solid and the fastest since June.

The rise in input costs in the region was also the joint-slowest of the 12 monitored UK regions and nations, equal with that seen in the West Midlands.

The rate of output price inflation also eased since September. Charges still increased solidly, however, as firms responded to higher input costs and made efforts to improve their margins.