Paul Dexter and Keith Goddard from The Old Swan, Earls Barton have been named as Quarter Finalists of the BII’s ‘Licensee of the Year’ Awards 2024. With the competition receiving well over 300 names, the local, esteemed publicans have made it all the way down to the final 53: a testament to their outstanding commitment to quality, community engagement and excellence at The Old Swan pub.

The Licensee of the Year Award (LOYA) is recognised in the hospitality industry as one of the most prestigious accolades for individuals or partnerships of licensees. This year, the award holds even greater prominence and has seen the highest calibre of applications to date. The award aims to acknowledge the incredible leadership and community impact of pub licensees across the UK and highlights the crucial role they play in their local areas.

Since its launch in January, the sought-after award has attracted entries from across the licensed trade, inviting licensees to showcase their businesses' resilience, innovation, and community involvement. Partnering with Sky Business, the LOYA received over 300 nominations from colleagues, customers, and friends, reflecting the outstanding calibre of contenders who have made it down to the quarter finals.

The Old Swan

After meticulous consideration, the LOYA quarter finalists have been narrowed down to 53 names, with four Stonegate licensees, including Paul and Keith, making the prestigious list. Their application demonstrated excellence throughout and highlighted their unwavering commitment to excellent standards and overall contribution to the community.

Nick Andrews, MD of Craft Union and Pub Partners, said: “It’s great to see four of our publicans in the quarter finals of the BII’s Licensee of the Year Award. This is a testament to their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional service in our venues. Our publicans really do go above and beyond to offer guests an incredible experience, and we wish them the very best of luck in the next stages.”

The next phase of the selection will involve evaluation by HGEM, a renowned guest experience management company and partner of BII Licensee of the Year award. Mystery diners and drinkers will visit each quarter finalist, further assessing their pub experience. Once the winner is selected, they will be announced at the BII’s huge Summer Event, one of the largest and most sought-after hospitality events in the industry!

Paul and Keith have shown outstanding commitment to their venue, and uphold the very highest standards across the board, and are highly deserving of their place in the quarter finals. The winners of the LOYA will receive a year's subscription to Sky Sports Commercial Pub and Club, one year of free membership with the BII, as well as additional prizes.