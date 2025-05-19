Earls Barton family-run business announced winners of a prestigious National Gift Award

The Greats Awards - which celebrate their 23rd anniversary this year - shine the spotlight on gift independents and multiples that have demonstrated exceptional retail flair in the last year.

Family-run business, Jeyes of Earls Barton were finalists in The Best Non-Specialist Retailer of Gifts Category, shortlisted alongside some incredible venues including Blenheim Palace Gift Shop, Natural History Museum Gift Shop, Savill’s of Windsor Park Gardens, Loch Leven’s Larder and Pearce’s Farm Shop.

This category highlighted retailers for whom gifts are not their main product focus but all who have shown excellence across the retail spectrum, including their range of gifts, product knowledge, customer service, shop environment, marketing and display.

The winners of The Gift Awards 2025 – which unite The Gift of the Year Awards and The Greats Awards – were announced on Thursday 15th May at a glittering black-tie event held at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Georgina, Philippa and Anna Jeyes attended the special evening. Georgina shares: “We were looking forward to catching up with suppliers, reps and fellow gift retailers but we had no idea it would turn into such an unforgettable evening. As the host, comedian, George Zacharopoulos, announced the results, we were stunned to hear the words “and the winners are...Jeyes of Earls Barton”, we made our way to the stage in complete amazement and sheer delight”.

Philippa said: “We are so proud of our business, our Jeyes team and we are extremely grateful to our customers and families for their support. There was lucky dust sprinkled over our table…with three different family run businesses receiving awards was just fabulous and we were thrilled to meet, chat and share the experience of the evening with them all.”

Anna Jeyes adds: “The passion we all have for our gift businesses shone through and the laughter and support in the whole room was heart warming. It is an honour to be named ‘The Best’ against some of the country’s finest Visitor Attraction Gift Shops.”

The awards evening concluded with a live set from RockStock, where the stellar line-up of gift companies and gift retailers were invited to let their hair down on the dance floor and do some networking!

For more information on The Gift Awards, https://www.giftsandhome.net/

Jeyes of Earls Barton - Winners of 'Best non-specialist Retailer of Gifts' 2025

Winners at The Gift Awards 2025 at The Royal Lancaster, Northampton

Anna, Georgina and Philippa Jeyes enjoying the awards evening at The Royal Lancaster, London