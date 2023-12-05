Dynamic duo rewarded with directorships

Renowned Northampton construction consultancy Bhangals Construction Consultants has celebrated its recent expansion and office move by making two dedicated members of staff directors of the business.

Former operations manager Katie Newman is now Associate Operations Director and Harrison Baxter, who was previously estimating manager at the firm, has been named Associate Estimating Director.

The dynamic duo have worked their way up the career ladder at Bhangals Construction Consultants over the last five years and both recently featured in the company’s Build A Career at Bhangals campaign which marked Careers in Construction Month.

The month-long celebration of the career paths available in the construction industry shone a much-needed spotlight on the rewarding opportunities on offer in the sector to people looking learn a new craft or skillset.

Harrison Baxter and Katie Newman

Katie and Harrison were perfect examples for the campaign as both have grown with the business.

Katie started out as a client services executive five years ago, and now oversees and improves business processes and in-house strategies to ensure the company’s success.

She said: “I’m thrilled to announce my new role. From starting out as an administrator five years ago to being where I am now is something I'm extremely proud of and I’m incredibly grateful to be a part of such an amazing team. I’m so excited for the journey ahead!”

Harrison, who studied product design and has a natural eye for detail, looks after a team of around 20 estimators and enjoys the responsibility of his role.

He said: “I am so excited about this promotion. My journey throughout the last five years has been unimaginable and I have grown within the business and within myself by a staggering amount.

“I am excited for what this new opportunity brings and can’t wait to hit future goals with our amazing team.”