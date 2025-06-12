DWF advises West Northamptonshire Council on landmark Greyfriars regeneration scheme

DWF, the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has advised West Northamptonshire Council on the landmark Greyfriars regeneration scheme - a bold and transformative project that will reshape 25 acres in the heart of Northampton into a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable urban hub.

Following the exchange of a Development Agreement between West Northamptonshire Council and The English Cities Fund (ECF) - a joint venture between Legal & General, Homes England and Muse – the project has taken a major step forward. The agreement paves the way for the creation of over 1,000 new homes, retail and leisure space and sustainable transport and infrastructure, all underpinned by significant economic growth.

DWF supported West Northamptonshire Council throughout the process, providing legal advice on procurement strategy, the development agreement legal structure, and complex commercial negotiations. This work was carried out in close collaboration with the Council’s commercial advisors, Cushman Wakefield, and ECF’s legal advisors.

The DWF team advising on the scheme was led by Lee Pickett, partner and co-lead of regeneration & development (public sector), working alongside Jonathan Branton, partner and head of government & public sector; Colin Murray, partner and head of local government; Eleanor Buxton, director; and Clemma Franklin, senior associate – all from DWF’s Public Sector Group.

Lee Picket, partner at DWF, who led the DWF team

Lee Pickett commented: “We are delighted to support West Northamptonshire Council on a project of such scale and ambition. The Greyfriars regeneration scheme is a true example of place-making at its best—driving long-term investment, promoting sustainability, and delivering real benefits for the community. It’s a privilege to work with such a committed team and to play our part in helping to deliver the future vision for Northampton.”