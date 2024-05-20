Dura Pump continues expansion with new headquarters in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dura Pump, based in Northampton, is expanding its operations as it moves to a new site over three times the size of its previous premises.

Renowned for its work in supplying, installing, maintaining and repairing pump systems, Dura Pump will expand its operations, as it moves to a new site on Brackmills Industrial Estate, over three times the size of its previous premises.

Spanning 16,000 square feet, Dura Pump’s new headquarters will provide warehouse and office space for its team of more than 25 employees, with the potential to triple this headcount as the business grows.

John Calder, Technical Director, Ross Calder, Sales and Marketing Director, and Owen Ford.

The family-run business, founded in 1976, delivers bespoke pump solutions to increase uptime and energy efficiency, while reducing costs.

It has established its reputation as a trusted partner to businesses including CBRE, Gov Facilities Services Limited (GFSL), the NHS Hospital Trust, Dunbia UK, Moy Park Ltd, Coventry University and Butchers Pet Care.

Over the last year, Dura Pump has increased its headcount by 44 per cent.

Commenting on the move, Ross Calder, sales and marketing director of Dura Pump, said:

“After enjoying year-on-year growth, moving to a larger premises that both reflects and enables Dura Pump’s vision for expansion was the natural next step for our business. In a highly competitive industry, we’ve gained a reputation for reliability and efficiency, currently working with businesses across sectors including critical services, education, food and drink, and manufacturing.

“We’ve built our roots in Northampton, starting out nearly 50 years ago with a hope to provide a high-quality engineering service that was reliable and professional. Since, we’ve stayed true to that vision, employing over 25 employees from the local area with strong expertise in the pump industry. It’s exciting to continue our journey here as we look forward to increased business growth.”