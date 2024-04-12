Duo hope to ‘push the boundaries’ of fast food offerings in Northampton with new venue NOW OPEN

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two long-standing business partners hope to “push the boundaries” of the fast food industry across Northampton, with a new venue now open.

David Akinbowane and Moinul Islam started their journey together seven years ago when they launched Munchbox.

The pair began by attending well-renowned festivals in food vans, including Reading and Leeds, and opened their first branch in Irthlingborough two months ago.

The latest and second Munchbox branch opened in Northampton on Friday (April 12) in Grove Road, in the Mounts area.

American smash burgers and chicken wings will be offered by the takeaway, with homemade flavours that combine African and Bengali spices to represent the owners’ cultures.

The “unique” flavours are made from scratch and the food can be enjoyed from home, or on the eight stool seats inside the building.

David and Mo had always wanted to launch a branch in the town as they are both from here. When they opened a kitchen space from their home during the pandemic, there was “great demand” for what they had to offer in Northampton.

They hope to provide “great quality food” in a fast food restaurant that is “modern and up-to-date”.

When asked what he believes sets Munchbox apart from other fast food venues across the town, David said: “The food itself is unique in that all the spices are homemade. The service and atmosphere are different.

“We want to push the boundaries and do something different. We’re reaching the motorbike and car communities in the town. We want to get involved and be a pillar of the community.”

The pair hope Munchbox will break free from the pattern of similar venues that already exist across the town.

Mo grew up on Grove Road and David described it as a “big thing” for them to be able to have a positive impact on the area moving forward.

As littering and fly tipping is a particular issue there, they hope opening the business will send a message that the area is in regular use and it is important to look after it.