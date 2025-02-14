Duo at Stagecoach East win national excellence award

Businesses Against Abuse bus

Two outstanding members of team at Stagecoach East, have picked up a prestigious national award at the company’s 2025 Excellence Awards on 13th February in London.

Ian de Chastelain, Head of Training, and Simon Woollard, Training Officer, received the We Do The Right Thing Award for their outstanding work in training the next generation of drivers to meet the highest standards of safety and comfort for passengers, and particularly for their work in tackling local violence against women and girls, through the Businesses Against Abuse scheme.

Stagecoach’s Excellence Awards, now in their second year, recognise the dedication, hard work and innovation of employees across multiple regions. Winners are chosen based on their performance, impact and contributions to the company’s mission of achieving excellence in the transport sector.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our Training Team’s work is a hugely important part of what we do - starting everyone’s careers in the bus industry off in the right way - and it is great to see that being recognised. Over the past year, Ian and Simon have taken that to the next level, working tirelessly to tackle the local scourge of violence against women and girls, alongside the Businesses Against Abuse team. We are all so proud of their work.”

Ian de Chastelain and Simon Woollard

Claire Miles, CEO of Stagecoach, added: “Our Excellence Awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work, determination and incredible passion of individuals across our business. With well over 600 nominations this year, it was a very difficult task to whittle it down to a shortlist and eventual winner, with strong entries in all categories. What is clear is that our colleagues continue to do exceptional work in delivering excellent customer service and making a positive impact across the country. It is only right that we celebrate standout achievements in our business and congratulations to all winners."