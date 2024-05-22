DSV shortlisted as finalists at UKWA Awards 2024!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

DSV is proud to announce that we have been named as finalists at the esteemed 2024 UKWA (United Kingdom Warehousing Association) Awards for Excellence. Notably, we have been recognised in not just one, but two categories – Sustainability and Infrastructure!

The Award for Excellence in Sustainability underscores our unwavering commitment to a greener future. Sustainability is not merely a concept at DSV; it is ingrained in our organisational DNA. We are dedicated to mimimising our environmental impact through initiatives such as adopting 100% renewable energy, leveraging solar power and implementing responsible waste management practices. Going beyond the basics, we have initiated projects such as insect hotels, tree planting and bee-keeping activities to contribute positively to the environment.

In the Award for Excellence in Infrastructure category, our Brackmills warehouse epitomises our dedication to innovation and excellence. Specifically designed with a focus on healthcare, sustainability and staff engagement, Brackmills serves as a prime example of our commitment to providing unparalled logistics to our clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We eagerly anticipate the UKWA Awards for Excellence Annual Lunch on July 10th at the Royal Lancaster London, where the winners will be unveiled. It is truly an honour to be a part of this esteemed event that celebrates excellence in the warehousing sector, and we express our heartfelt gratitude for this recognition.