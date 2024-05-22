DSV shortlisted as finalists at UKWA Awards 2024!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Award for Excellence in Sustainability underscores our unwavering commitment to a greener future. Sustainability is not merely a concept at DSV; it is ingrained in our organisational DNA. We are dedicated to mimimising our environmental impact through initiatives such as adopting 100% renewable energy, leveraging solar power and implementing responsible waste management practices. Going beyond the basics, we have initiated projects such as insect hotels, tree planting and bee-keeping activities to contribute positively to the environment.
In the Award for Excellence in Infrastructure category, our Brackmills warehouse epitomises our dedication to innovation and excellence. Specifically designed with a focus on healthcare, sustainability and staff engagement, Brackmills serves as a prime example of our commitment to providing unparalled logistics to our clients.
We eagerly anticipate the UKWA Awards for Excellence Annual Lunch on July 10th at the Royal Lancaster London, where the winners will be unveiled. It is truly an honour to be a part of this esteemed event that celebrates excellence in the warehousing sector, and we express our heartfelt gratitude for this recognition.
We extend our warmest wishes to the entire DSV team as we approach the finals. Join us in cheering for our success!