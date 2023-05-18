DRET Pilgrimage Day offers local students the opportunity to experience British History

Four local schools recently provided their students with an opportunity to explore the rich history of Peterborough Cathedral. The aim of this unique experience was to deepen students' understanding of religious and historical studies, with a focus on a history that spans over 1000 years.

On 21st April, around 450 pupils from DRET's four church schools, namely Welton Academy, Abbey CE Academy, Malcolm Arnold Academy, and Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School, made the pilgrimage to their ‘mother church’. Additionally, 14 students from St Mary's, Kettering, were also invited to participate in the event.

The day began with students being taught the significance of the Cathedral and the wider geographical area. At the Cathedral, students engaged in a range of activities, such as learning about its construction from the Roman era to the present day, making Bishop's hats, altar cloth, and crossed keys.

Local students spend time learning about the amazing history of Peterborough Cathedral

The students also had the opportunity to meet and interview clergy and other Cathedral volunteers. They explored the connections with the Tudors and participated in a choir performance organised by Simon Toyne, the executive director of music at DRET.

The highlight of the day was a real Cathedral service, which was led by Canon Tim Alban Jones. Sol Johnson, Head Teacher at Newnham Primary School and DRET Church School Lead, expressed his gratitude to the volunteers from the Cathedral for making the day special. He also commended the students on their enthusiasm and participation, saying:

"It really is a fantastic part of our offer to all DRET pupils who attend church schools to experience such a wonderful day and such a beautiful service. I am so pleased that they got so much out of it and had such an amazing experience."

The students were equally thrilled with Jacob, Year 5, Welton Academy saying:

"It was a great day, the best part was helping to make an altar cloth for the schools to share."

Austin, in Year 5 at Abbey said:

"I had visited it before, but found out so much more this time."

Lauren, from Michael Arnold Preparatory School, added, "I loved it," while Daisy, a Year 7 student from Michael Arnold Academy said:

"It was really interesting to see the historical side. I didn't know that Peterborough had so much to do with the Tudors."

Overall, the pilgrimage to the 'Mother Church' was a valuable experience for the DRET students, providing them with a deeper understanding of history and religion. It was also an excellent opportunity for the students to come together and learn from each other, making new connections and building strong relationships.

Simon Rose, Director of Primary at DRET, said:

"I am so pleased that our students got so much out of the DRET Pilgrimage Day event. I’d like to thank our staff who put so much time and effort into the trip, teaching our young people about our country’s vibrant history.