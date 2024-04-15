Drax community fund donates to four Northampton organisations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renewable energy leader, Drax Group has announced the support it will provide to community organisations local to its operations though its new Community Fund, launched in 2023.

Drax’s Community Fund provides donations of up to £2,000 in the first round of funding for a variety of projects which support local communities.

Opus Energy, Drax’s renewable energy supply business works with small and medium sized companies and is based in Northampton.

Parklands Tigers FC match

Richard Shakespeare, Director of Opus Energy, said: “We are proud to support a diverse range of organisations in Northamptonshire, from aiding Northamptonshire Search and Rescue to assisting Parklands Tigers FC in encouraging local young people to get involved in local sport. Our donations aim to foster inclusivity, sportsmanship, and community spirit across our local area.”

Northampton projects that will receive donations include:

· Northamptonshire Search and Rescue: supporting the charity to help the police with finding missing persons.

· Parklands Tigers FC: funding to hold a summer football tournament for all community youth teams across Northampton.

· The Northants Knights American football team: fundingto provide individuals with equipment such as balls, helmet shoulder pads and uniforms to reduce costs and open the sport up to anyone that wishes to participate.

· Towcestrians Sports Club - rugby team U11s: funding to support the under-11s rugby team to participate in a tournament.

Keith Hayhoe, Vice Chairman, Parklands Tigers FC, said: “We are delighted to be awarded a grant from Drax’s Community Fund this year to help with the organisation and promotion of our annual Summer Youth Football Tournament. Our tournament provides a safe and enjoyable space for young people and their families to participate in an outdoor sports event that promotes valuable life skills within the community.”