Dr Squatch reaps the rewards of international success with J&J partnership

Renowned men's personal care brand, Dr Squatch has achieved international success leading on from its partnership with J&J® Global Fulfilment.

Dr Squatch, which had already achieved an astounding level of success in the United States, partnered with one of the UK’s leading eCommerce fulfilment specialists, J&J® Global Fulfilment to support growth in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Thanks to J&J’s network of global fulfilment centres, orders are delivered efficiently and timely, with international customers receiving orders 88% quicker. It also allows Dr Squatch to bring high-quality, natural personal care products to a global audience.

Looking ahead for 2025, Dr Squatch and J&J® will further strengthen the relationship by working on UK retail fulfilment from mid-2025, which will extend to European and Australian retail fulfilment soon after.

The partnership has also fuelled significant advancements in Dr Squatch’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations, including quicker click-to-delivery, improved customer retention and hands-off fulfilment.

J&J's fulfilment centre

Jason Welsh, senior fulfilment manager at Dr Squatch, said: “Within the partnership with J&J®, they have supported us by fulfilling and shipping over two million units globally. It has also helped us improve service and reduce shipping costs exponentially in specific key areas. Aside from the service, it is the team at J&J® that really sets them apart from the competition.”

Emma Dempsey, CEO of J&J® Global Fulfilment, added: “Dr Squatch’s mission to deliver the best-in-class personal care products perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering the best fulfilment solutions. We are incredibly proud to support Dr Squatch’s global expansion and look forward to expanding our collaboration in the future.”