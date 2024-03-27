Iconic Northamptonshire boot brand Dr. Martens has just launched a new footwear collection made from the reclaimed leather produced by Peterborough’s innovative Gen Phoenix.

Called Genix Nappa, the new footwear keeps the classic Dr. Martens’ appearance but is made using a soft and durable material created from waste leather transformed using the ground-breaking technology at Gen Phoenix’s manufacturing centre in Gateway Peterborough, at Alwalton Hill.

The process breaks the waste leather, which comes from tanneries across Europe and which would normally go landfill, into fibres and uses pressurised recycled water to convert it into a durable recycled material.

The Genix Nappa boots contain more than 50 per cent waste leather and their production is a milestone in Dr. Martens’ goal to be net zero by 2040.

The new collection features remakes of Dr. Martens’ best-selling original footwear.

They include the Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up Boot, with a recommended retail price of £170, the Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye Shoe, priced at £140 and the Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boot, priced at £170.

Adam Meek, chief product officer at Northamptonshire-based Dr Martens, which has been making its classic boots since April 1 1960, said: “It’s been a fantastic experience to create and now launch this collection.

"Our teams have learnt an incredible amount during this process as we move towards creating a more sustainable future for our brand.

"The innovation around this new material is pretty special, and we’ve challenged ourselves at every step of the process to ensure the durability Dr. Martens are so famous for isn’t compromised.”

John Kennedy, chief executive officer of Gen Phoenix, said: “We are excited to join forces with Dr. Martens on the first sustainable re-make of its most iconic boot styles.

"This partnership is proof that heritage brands can implement circular models that benefit the planet without changing the integrity of the product, bringing high-quality shoes responsibly to market for everyone to enjoy.”

The link with Dr. Martens is the second partnership for Gen Phoenix with a heritage fashion brand to develop more eco-conscious products.

Last April, Gen Phoenix supported the launch of Coach’s first circular sub-brand, Coachtopia, to integrate its material innovation into the brand’s line of handbags and leather goods.

1 . Dr. Martens Staff from Peterborough-based Gen Phoenix attended the launch in London of Dr. Martens' new sustainable classic boots made from reclaimed leather manufactured by Gen Phoenix Photo: Gen Phoenix Photo Sales

2 . Dr. Martens The new Dr. Martens boots made using reclaimed leather that has been manufactured by Peterborough-based Gen Phoenix Photo: Gen Phoenix Photo Sales

3 . Dr. Martens A display of the new Dr. Martens footwear made from reclaimed leather manufactured by Gen Phoenix in Peterborough Photo: Gen Phoenix Photo Sales