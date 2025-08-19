Double celebration as Zinc Digital scores two NNBN Awards nominations

Northamptonshire digital agency Zinc Digital is celebrating a double triumph after being shortlisted for two prestigious categories in the NNBN Awards 2025.

Founder Joe Zielinski has been nominated for Business Person of the Year and the company itself is up for The West Northamptonshire Innovative Enterprise Award.

This recognition comes during Zinc Digital's milestone 20th anniversary year, highlighting two decades of digital innovation and business growth in Northamptonshire. Based in Little Houghton, the company has grown from a modest startup to a thriving digital agency with a 20-strong team.

Joe said: "To be recognised in both categories during our 20th year feels incredibly special. When Paul and I started this business as school friends back in 2004, we could never have imagined the journey ahead. Being shortlisted for Business Person of the Year is deeply humbling – this recognition really belongs to our entire team who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional results for our clients every day."

The West Northamptonshire Innovative Enterprise Award nomination recognises Zinc Digital's forward-thinking approach to digital transformation, particularly their pioneering work with AI integration and bespoke software solutions. Recent innovations include the world-first digital platform they are creating for Adrenaline Alley and their groundbreaking approach to property marketing through secure, password-protected microsites.

Rob Bradley, Head of Business Development at Zinc Digital, said: "Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do at Zinc. From our early days creating Content Management Systems when digital was barely understood, to today's AI-powered solutions that reduce build times by 20%, we've consistently pushed boundaries. This nomination validates our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and delivering cutting-edge solutions that genuinely transform our clients' businesses."

The company's innovative credentials extend beyond technology to include their Teach Northamptonshire initiative – a Community Interest Company that supports over 360 schools with recruitment. The company is also passionate about community partnerships, choosing Maggie's Northampton as their 2025 Charity of the Year.

Joe added: "What makes this recognition even more meaningful is that it comes from our local business community. Northamptonshire has been our home for 20 years, and over 75% of our clients are based within 20 minutes of our headquarters. Supporting local businesses to grow and succeed through digital transformation is what drives us every day."

The NNBN Awards 2025, now in their third year, celebrate the exceptional talent and innovation across Northamptonshire's business landscape. The awards ceremony will take place at the Hilton Northampton on Friday, October 10.

Zinc Digital joins an impressive list of finalists representing the breadth of the county's economy, from established enterprises to groundbreaking startups. The company is one of only three organisations to earn recognition in multiple categories.

As Zinc Digital looks ahead to their next decade, the company shows no signs of slowing down. Recent wins include major healthcare contracts and Scottish client acquisitions, while three new AI services are set to launch before the year end, positioning the business perfectly for continued growth and innovation.