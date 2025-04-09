Don’t miss your chance to score at Silverstone Soccer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s just one team place left for the sixth annual Silverstone Soccer charity event this summer.

The popular five-a-side footballer fundraiser, hosted by Northampton-based company Silverstone Leasing, already has 11 teams signed up, even though it doesn’t take place until Sunday 22nd June.

The event, in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice, will be held at Daventry Town Football Club and has become a firm favourite in the corporate calendar.

A total of 12 businesses from across Northamptonshire will compete in Silverstone Soccer 2025, and the event will also offer plenty of family fun for spectators.

Last year’s Silverstone Soccer winners

With just one team still left to enter and two sponsors committed in Acorn Analytical Services and KCI Complete Office Solutions, the fundraiser already looks set to raise a stash of cash for the hospice, the vehicle leasing firm’s charity partner for 2025.

A couple of sponsorship opportunities are still available. Packages cost just £300 and include your company logo on team matchday shirts, certificates and all event leaflets.

Team entry is priced at £350 per team, including a personalised football-branded shirt for each player.

Organiser of the event and Silverstone Leasing team manager Ryan Bishop said: “Don’t miss your chance to play in our fantastic event, which this year we hope to be bigger and better than ever before!

“We have limited space remaining and we’d love to get the whole community behind us this year, to make sure we break our fundraising record and collect a significant amount of money for the vital work of the hospice.

“Cynthia Spencer Hospice is such an incredible charity and we’re very proud of all that we have done so far to support this wonderful cause.”

For more information on sponsoring Silverstone Soccer 2025 or on leasing a vehicle for personal or business use, contact Silverstone Leasing on 01604 978480 or visit www.silverstoneleasing.com