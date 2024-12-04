Dogs in Schools course shortlisted for prestigious business awards.

Animal Focused's therapy dog, Hero, was the inspiration for the dogs in school course.

Northampton based Animal Focused’s pioneering Dogs in Schools course has been shortlisted for a Business Awards UK award in the Pet and Animal Products category.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This recognition highlights the course’s innovative approach to supporting schools in integrating dogs into educational settings while prioritising the welfare of the dog and the safety of the children. The Dogs in Schools course has already made a significant impact by providing headteachers and educators with comprehensive training and resources to create structured, safe, and rewarding environments for dogs and students alike.

Animal Focused Founder, Vicky Skinner, expressed excitement about the shortlisting:"We are delighted to be recognised for our commitment to improving standards in canine-assisted education. This course was born out of a desire to help schools work with dogs in a way that is safe, legal, and rewarding for all involved, with the dog’s welfare at the heart of it. Being shortlisted for this award is a testament to the impact we’re making in the sector."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course stands out as the only one of its kind, addressing all aspects of having a dog in the classroom, from detailed risk assessments to session management and creating dedicated spaces for the dog. Schools benefit from expert guidance, saving valuable time and gaining confidence in their practices.

The Animal Focused team celebrate being shortlisted for a pet business award.

Vicky continued, “We deliver canine assisted education in schools and take the welfare of the pupils and our dogs very seriously. There are increasing numbers of schools using teachers' own dogs in the classroom and we want to arm teachers and school leaders with the knowledge to prepare for and manage these sessions to ensure best outcomes for everyone involved”.

Winners of the Business Awards UK will be announced on the 17th of December.