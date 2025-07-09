Dog care business pleased to collaborate with Northants charity to find adorable pooch forever home

A dog care business is over the moon to be collaborating with a Northamptonshire charity, which has already helped an adorable pooch to find his forever home.

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy – who inspired her to expand her love and care to more dogs across the county.

Teddy’s hosts a number of themed events throughout the year to allow owners to get involved, as they usually drop their pets off and it is the staff who get to have all the fun.

The business prides itself on being a unique commercial doggy day care, as it offers a home environment. This includes a cosy patio and garden with soft furnishings, a large paddock with adventure playground, and the fact it is cage-free and free roaming.

Carlo found his forever home following his visit to Teddy's Dog Care, who were inundated with calls from people wanting to adopt him after they posted the pooch on social media.

Customers often praise Teddy’s as being unlike anywhere they have seen before, which is something Michelle is very proud of.

Most recently, Teddy’s began offering day care to kennel dogs at Animals In Need Northamptonshire – who are waiting to find their forever homes.

This opportunity allows the dogs to come along, play and be spoiled for the day, and Teddy’s then posts to their social media platforms about the fun time they have had.

This collaboration between Teddy’s and Animals In Need Northamptonshire began at Christmas time. The dog owners at Teddy’s each pulled the name of an Animals In Need pooch out of a hat and bought them a secret Santa present.

“It was so fulfilling,” said Michelle. “We then went to have a look around the kennels and it got me in the heart. We started doing more fundraising for them and 100 percent of donations for using the paddock at weekends goes to Animals In Need.”

Michelle let Animals In Need know they were welcome to use the paddock for free, and they mentioned that one of their dogs, Carlo, was struggling in the kennels.

He was invited to Teddy’s to play for the day and the team were so excited to welcome him. He ran around, played ball, made friends, had a lunchtime treat and enjoyed plenty of snuggles.

Michelle described Carlo as “the perfect boy” and they posted about his day out to their social media platforms, which immediately resulted in phone calls from people expressing interest in adopting him.

Around a week later, Carlo was picked up by new owners to go to his forever home and Michelle said: “We would love to do this as often as we can as it helps people to see the dogs in a different light.

“All dogs deserve the best life and to be spoiled, no matter the breed and background. We will do anything to help. It’s so fulfilling and we all left with smiles on our faces after Carlo’s visit.”

Animals In Need recently collected 13 new dogs from Wales and Teddy’s is waiting to see which dog will be next to visit the day care following their assessments.

The business and charity also look forward to hosting a dog show together at Teddy’s, and all money raised will be donated to Animals In Need. There are rosettes to be won and stalls to enjoy on August 16.

For more information on Teddy’s Dog Care, visit the business’ Facebook page here.