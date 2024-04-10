Dog bite prevention sessions launched by Northants business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dog safety initiative comes in response to the rising number of reported dog bite incidents, which can result in serious injuries and emotional trauma. Over 1,200 people were bitten by dogs in the West Midlands alone between July 2022 and June 2023, with children being the most vulnerable.

The hour long sessions are delivered by qualified teachers and animal behaviour specialists and are supported by the Animal Focused therapy dog, Hero. During the sessions the children are coached on how to approach and interact with unknown dogs and recognise the dogs body language to know when the dog is feeling threatened or uncomfortable in the situations and will empower individuals to make informed decisions, preventing dog bite incidents.

