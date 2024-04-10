Dog bite prevention sessions launched by Northants business
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dog safety initiative comes in response to the rising number of reported dog bite incidents, which can result in serious injuries and emotional trauma. Over 1,200 people were bitten by dogs in the West Midlands alone between July 2022 and June 2023, with children being the most vulnerable.
The hour long sessions are delivered by qualified teachers and animal behaviour specialists and are supported by the Animal Focused therapy dog, Hero. During the sessions the children are coached on how to approach and interact with unknown dogs and recognise the dogs body language to know when the dog is feeling threatened or uncomfortable in the situations and will empower individuals to make informed decisions, preventing dog bite incidents.
Animal Focused founder, Vicky Skinner highlighted the importance of early education; "By teaching children and adults how to safely interact with dogs, understand their needs and the impact personal behaviour can have on dogs, we can prevent injuries and promote harmonious relationships between humans and dogs," she stated. As National Dog Bite Prevention Week continues, schools and community groups are urged to take advantage of these invaluable resources to help create safer communities for both humans and dogs. Education and awareness are the key to reducing the incidence of dog bites and fostering a culture of compassion and understanding towards dogs of all shapes and sizes.