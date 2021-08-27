Dobbies' Northampton store announces the return of children's 'Little Seedlings' club

The Little Seedlings Club aims to encourage more children across Northampton to get growing.

Dobbies' Northampton store in Wootton has announced its first in-store children's gardening club event this year.

The 'Little Seedlings Club' is taking place on Sunday, September 5 and it is free for children aged four to 10-years-old.

The Little Seedlings workshops aim to inspire families to encourage their children to get growing, develop their gardening skills and learn about plants, wildlife and the environment.

Horticultural director of Dobbies, Marcus Eyles, said: “At Dobbies, we are constantly looking at ways to get children involved in gardening, and we’re thrilled to have relaunched our instore Little Seedlings workshops.

“These events are a wonderful way to encourage the next generation to get into gardening and enjoy all the benefits it can bring. The Little Seedlings events really do give children a chance to begin a lifelong passion for gardening.”

The first in-store event since March 2020 will be centered around recycling in the garden to coincide with Recycling Week from 21 to 27 September.

Budding gardeners in Northampton will have the chance to create pots from household waste, turn food scraps into fertiliser and explore all the ways in which they can look after the environment and have fun in the garden at the same time.

There will be two sessions on offer; session one which is aimed at children aged four to seven; and session two which is aimed at children aged eight to ten.

Children will receive a welcome pack when they become a Little Seedlings member, filled with everything they need to get started. When attending the in-store events, children can gain certificates as they go with bronze, silver and gold awards on offer for attending more than three events.

Attendees will then take home a guide after each event to help them support and care for the item they’ve created, in addition to an activity sheet to work through.

The in-store workshops in the Northampton store are free to attend, but booking is required to secure a space. Parents are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Those who are unable to attend the in-store workshops but would like to be part of the Little Seedlings Club can visit the website for all things gardening. Packed full of activities, tutorials and educational content, the children’s gardening club is a fantastic place for parents and children to go to get gardening ideas and learn all about wildlife, plants and the environment.