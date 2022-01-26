Do you want to join a thriving ladies' football club in Long Buckby?
Coaches and players are invited to join a thriving women's football club in Long Buckby.
Long Buckby AFC is a well established football club which is incredibly proud of its successful women’s section.
Thanks to the support of the club, volunteers and sponsors Zeus Juice and Diepat Divisions, the Long Buckby Ladies (LBL) have gone from strength to strength since establishing in 2019, and are now competing for the league title.
They are now looking to expand to have a development team, and are looking for players and coaches to help with this next success.
For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected] Look for Long Buckby AFC Ladies on Facebook.