Do not miss out on this award-winning barn wedding venue’s 10 consecutive open evenings this month

Do not miss out on this award-winning barn wedding and events venue’s 10 consecutive open evenings this month in the Northamptonshire countryside.

Brampton Grange Estate, an exclusive-use wedding venue with accommodation, is situated between Church and Chapel Brampton and offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

Clients can choose to hire the venue only or opt for one of the team’s carefully curated packages, as they take a flexible approach to the wide variety of events they host. These vary from high-end corporate clients to large celebrations with marquees of up to 600 people.

The venue was part of the Althorp Estate until the late 20th century, and it was renovated by an Italian architect around 25 years ago. Brampton Grange was also the first exclusive-use wedding venue in the county.

It is home to two indoor and two outdoor options for ceremonies, with a licence that permits up to 160 guests.

Being a venue that does not accommodate weddings everyday of the week makes for a relaxing and enjoyable experience for couples, while ensuring everything is exactly how they want it.

Over the next 10 days (from October 8 to 17), Brampton Grange is hosting daily open evenings to showcase local, niche and innovative vendors and businesses.

Event manager Tracey Only, who has been part of the team for the past 11 years, told the Chronicle & Echo what couples can expect if they book an appointment over the coming weeks.

“I’m so excited,” said Tracey. “We typically host one open evening with several suppliers and the footfall can be hit and miss – so we said let’s do something different.

“We have 10 open evenings running from the afternoon until 7pm for 10 days running. We’ve asked suppliers to give us things to showcase and it will be appointment-only to make sure it’s bespoke.

“It’s not a hard sell. We’ll be welcoming them in, talking about their plans, and deciding if Brampton Grange Estate is suitable for them or not. We’ll be showcasing micro and niche businesses they haven’t thought of.

“We want to show off the suppliers and how different Brampton Grange is. A lot of people say they didn’t know it existed. It’s a beautiful barn venue with accommodation and we want more people from Northamptonshire to know about it.”

Tracey admits that 2025 has been a “really unusual” year for Brampton Grange, and she says this feeling has been shared by others she has spoken to across the wedding industry.

“It’s definitely been quieter than previous years,” said Tracey. “We don’t know if that’s a knock on from Covid and that people weren’t meeting each other, or if things are harder with financial budgets and prices increasing.

“A lot of last minute bookings have come in with a month, two or four months to go, and it’s really unusual. 2026 is looking like previous years and summer is basically full unless you want a Monday or Tuesday.”

As 2026 is set to be a busy year, Tracey is hopeful that the team will expand to maintain the quality of their service across all weddings and events.

For more information on Brampton Grange, visit the venue’s website here.