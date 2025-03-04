Discover Northamptonshire launches new business support programme to elevate region’s tourism proposition

A new business support programme has been created by Discover Northamptonshire - the county’s new local visitor economy partnership to enhance the competitiveness and resilience of Northamptonshire’s tourism industry.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Discover Northamptonshire Business Support” will equip 40 businesses with the knowledge and resources to maximise their offering, attract more customers, and drive revenues.

The programme, launched in February, has been created to support the objectives outlined in “Northamptonshire's Tourism Strategy 2023- 2030”. Participants will join four workshops, each responding to a business need outlined in the strategy. By the end of the programme, participants will be equipped with actionable strategies to enhance their operations and visibility and support the regions ambition to attract new business investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The support programme is open to any business that supports the tourism and visitor economy in Northamptonshire. The first workshop takes place: Thursday 13th March, focusing on Niche Marketing Strategies.

A dedicated support programme for Northamptonshire's tourism industry

Richard Clinton, Chair of LVEP, explains: "By equipping our partners with the tools they need to enhance their offerings and attract more visitors, we are laying the foundation for a vibrant, resilient future that will elevate Northamptonshire on the national stage. I’m confident that this collaborative effort will inspire and encourage sustainable growth and invigorate our region’s tourism sector."

Cllr Helen Howell, Deputy Leader of North Northamptonshire Council and Executive Member for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, and Cllr Daniel Lister, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, said: “Working alongside partners has always been one of the key priorities of the new LVEP and this is a case in point. Both councils coming together with a partner to support businesses across the whole county.

“This work will have far reaching benefits, providing businesses with the tools they need to help them flourish which will in turn boost the local tourism economy and putting Northamptonshire on the national map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Roan, Growth Hub Manager: “Northamptonshire has so much to offer visitors from the UK and abroad. This programme represents a vital investment in the future of Northamptonshire’s tourism sector, encouraging innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

“The visitor economy will play a significant role in the future development of Northamptonshire, so it’s vital businesses have the knowledge and resources to leverage the region and promote their services.”

Discover Northamptonshire Business Support will conclude with a celebration event on March 17th 2025, coinciding with the start of English Tourism week.

Created by the South Midlands Growth Hub and Discover Northamptonshire – the Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), the programme is running until the end of March 2025.

To learn more about the programme, visit https://growthhub.southmidlands.org.uk/discover-northamptonshire-business-support/