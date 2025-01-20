Discover how to tackle business challenges at the University of Bedfordshire’s AI-Powered Growth event
Taking place on Thursday, February 20, from 10am to 2pm at Kents Hill Park, Milton Keynes, AI-Powered Growth: Tackling Challenges and Empowering Businesses. is set to provide insight into the evolving AI ecosystem and its transformative impact on businesses.
Attendees will also gain the knowledge and tools needed to harness AI-driven strategies for sustainable growth.
What to Expect?
The agenda includes interactive breakout sessions designed to provide actionable insights:
- AI in Action: Explore how the evolving AI ecosystem and emerging trends can drive business innovation, with insights from the University’s Head of the School of Computer Science & Technologies, Dr. Edward Braund.
- Net Zero with AI: Learn how AI-powered solutions can mitigate climate impact by enhancing energy efficiency and managing demand curves, led by Dr. Andrew Grantham, Senior Lecturer in Strategy MBA.
- Funding for Business: Discover regional funding opportunities and how to leverage support initiatives for business growth and innovation.
In addition to these sessions, attendees will have the chance to network with industry leaders, support organisations, and fellow business owners, fostering collaboration and partnerships.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to innovate and grow your business with the help of AI!
RSVP today to secure your place. To learn more and sign up, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/ai-for-business-event