Dial ‘R’ to recruit

The new Head of Training at a large recruitment business believes talking on the phone is becoming a lost art.

Victoria Bari says those entering the industry often prefer emails and messaging, which are less effective than talking to people.

She is urging the newer consultants at Berry Recruitment Group – which has a bra nch in Northampton - to pick up phones and talk to clients because they are more likely to be successful.

The rise of technology has led to a reduction of phone use, but Victoria says it is still the best way to sell.

Victoria Bari, Head of Training at Berry Recruitment Group, which has a branch in Northampton

She said: “There is certainly a generational divide and for younger, more inexperienced consultants, emails and messaging are the first route of communication.

“But talking to people remains the most effective method of building relationships, which is a fundamental building-block of sales.

“Finding the right person to talk to – and their direct line or mobile number – is also a skill that we are training recruits to understand.

“All the technology is wonderful and necessary – and Berry Recruitment’s app proves it - but it should run alongside old-fashioned calls.

“The more conversations, the better the relationship and the more chance of placing a candidate with a client.

“As recruiters, our products are people and when a consultant has a good one I’m telling them to call businesses and tell them what a great candidate they have.

“When a new consultant begins making calls and realises how effective they are, their confidence grows and calling becomes second nature.

“I have been visiting BRG branches and the consultants are highly knowledgeable and skilled and with newer ones making more calls the results are improving.

“The more experienced recruiters for whom phone calls are standard are great role models for the less experienced ones. I’m telling the younger staff to listen to how the experienced recruiters talk on the phone – it is a skill.”

Victoria has previously worked as a consultant on a regional level, has run her own businesses and has previous experience as a trainer.

Lee Gamble, managing director of Berry Recruitment, said: “For those of a certain generation the primary use of a phone is to speak to people.

“For younger people that is not necessarily the case and messaging and emails are the first option. But they must run alongside calls.

“Phone technique, phone manner and knowing what words to use remain important.

“We have a brilliant app but it works best alongside branches that people can walk into and also consultants hitting the phones.”