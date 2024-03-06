Developer celebrates trainee assistant site manager breaking barriers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whilst the number of female construction workers has increased steadily in recent years, the proportion of women in the industry is still significantly lower, something which the housebuilder is keen to change.

Among David Wilson Homes’ female employees is Ellen Jukes (24), a Trainee Assistant Site Manager based at Overstone Gate in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen joined Barratt Developments’ ASPIRE Programme over a year and half ago, in which she experienced eight weeks in each department (Land, Technical, Commercial, Construction, and Sales and Finance).

DWSM - SGB-32816 - Ellen Jukes out on site

After enjoying the time with the construction team, she decided to spend her second year as a Trainee Assistant Site Manager.

Ellen said: “After university I was interested in project management but never thought I would end up in construction. The graduate scheme really exposed me to this and accommodated my decision to give a career in the construction industry a go.

“I enjoy the variation of the job, the different tasks you become involved in and the problem solving that comes with them. Each day brings different challenges, with no day being the same. Sometimes you may be out on site dealing and meeting with lots of different people and other times you may be in the office sorting out paperwork and admin tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe that the construction team is central to the success of the company and it’s incredible to be a part of this day in day out. I really enjoy the team element in construction as everything you do is for the success of the team, and there are always people on hand to help you out and give you the advice you need.”

DWSM - SGB-32783 - Trainee Assistant Site Manager, Ellen Jukes

According to Statista, there were approximately 1.8 million men employed in construction in the UK as of the second quarter of 2023, compared with 340,000 women, equalling just under 16% of the total workforce.

Ellen continued: “Encouraging women into the construction industry is hugely important. Construction is a fast-moving and fast paced industry that is constantly changing to keep up with the growth in the modern world. I believe that women bring a different attitude and energy to the industry.

“The more women you see in construction roles, the more it will encourage other women to apply for these types of roles. As a company it’s important to break away from the narrative that the construction industry is male dominated and start to make women aware of the opportunities that are available to them within construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all about education and starting this from a young age to break down the stereotypes and encourage more young girls into a successful career within the industry.”

With a number of female employees already in a range of roles across the company, the housebuilder is reminding women from all skill sets of the different roles available and is encouraging them to put their experience to the industry.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we are fully aware that one of the largest issues in the industry is the number of female employees working within the sector and the current gender imbalance it faces.

“We want to break the age-old notion that the construction industry is a male-dominated field, as we have many women who work out on site as well as in office-based roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad