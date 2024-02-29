Developer calls on politicians to stop playing ‘hot potato’ with housing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boss of a Midlands housing developer has said politicians should put party politics aside when it comes to combatting the national housing crisis.

Luke Simmons, Managing Director of Northamptonshire-based Cora, made the comments amid concerns politicians are not thinking about the bigger picture of the housing crisis as elections loom.

He said that while politicians should be sympathetic to local concerns surrounding new developments, they cannot simply overlook the importance of building in order to win over the electorate.

He said: “This is part of a wider issue with the planning system in general – but it is becoming so tiring to hear of support from local politicians, only to have it withdrawn when they know an election is around the corner.

“Unfortunately we are seeing this across multiple levels – from district councillors through to MPs – and all it is doing is preventing the construction of homes our country desperately needs.

“We are not a big PLC developer popping up housing estates across the country – we are a community-focused housebuilder creating smaller developments which are sympathetic to the local areas they are in and add value to communities.

“Our focus has and always will be on creating amazing places that combat the housing crisis in a sustainable way.”

The government has estimated 300,000 new homes are needed each year to combat the ongoing housing crisis.

Cora delivered 96 homes across the East Midlands in 2023 but like many SME developers has struggled with the planning system in recent years.

Luke added: “It is becoming increasingly hard for people to get on the ladder – especially for younger people looking to stay in the communities they grew up in, my children included.

“Failing to act now is only going to prevent more people from owning their own home, or push them towards substandard and unsuitable housing which can have a serious impact on their health and wellbeing.