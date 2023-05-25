Delivering for the community: Northamptonshire logistics firm backs driver in charity fundraiser

Alan Knight, driver at Daventry-based logistics firm The NX Group, is being sponsored by the company to take on the ‘5 Capital’s Tour’ to raise awareness of the life-saving work carried out by Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes.

The Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes (WSBB) is a charity service that provide an out of hours emergency medical courier service to the NHS in Coventry, Solihull, Warwickshire and the surrounding areas, it is operated and supported by a team of volunteer riders, controllers and fundraisers.

The ride will tackle all five UK and Ireland capital cities over two days and cover over 1,000 miles on the road, with the aim of raising awareness of the WSBB group as well as supporting other Blood Bikes groups throughout the UK and Ireland.

(L-R): Company Support - NX Finance Director Russell Powell, NX driver and WSBB volunteer Alan Knight and NX Managing Director, Neil Powell

The synergy of Alan’s job as a driver at NX, who specialise in secure and safe distribution of high value goods, is carried through to his work with the charity where he takes to a ‘blood bike’ motorcycle to securely transport life-saving blood, samples and human milks to hospitals and services throughout the area.

Passionate motorcyclist, Alan Knight, commented: “I’m pleased that I am able to combine my love of riding with something that helps my local community. It’s not going to be easy but I’m really looking forward to this tour and hope it will help highlight the important role carried out by the WSBB.”

Alan, like all the nine other riders in the ‘5 Capital’s Tour’, are existing members of the WSBB and give their evenings and weekends, throughout the year, to voluntarily support the community, the health service and the resilient and steadfast employees of the NHS.

Phil Mason, Chairman at WSBB said: “Last year our riders travelled over 95,00 miles, powered by the generous donations from members of the public and organisations in our community, however the demand grows year on year and as such additional funding is needed to cover the operational expenses of this essential and life-saving work.

“None of our volunteers are paid and we give 100% of our donations back into our charity. Therefore, we hope that our ‘5 Capital’s Tour’ will raise awareness and ultimately much needed funds to help us continue with the vital work we do in the community.”

The riders will start in Coventry and then pass through Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin and Cardiff before finishing in London, where they will be supported by officers of the Metropolitan Police Service, including their motorbike unit.

Managing Director at The NX Group, Neil Powell said: “We are extremely proud of Alan and the work he does with the blood bikes team. He is an excellent driver for NX so I know those vital medical samples are in safe hands with Alan. We are pleased to be able to sponsor Alan and support WSBB in this exciting fundraising and awareness campaign. It is a worthy charity carrying out fantastic work for the community, and we wish him and his fellow riders all the best.”

To help support the ‘5 Capital’s Tour’, you can donate towards the WSBB by visiting: www.gofundme.com/f/5-capitals-tour or visit gofundme.com and search ‘5 capitals tour’.