DELAYED MOVE FOR BRIXWORTH POST OFFICE TO NEW CO-OP FOOD LOCATION

Move delayed due to 'technical issues'
By Sheila TapsterContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

The planned relocation of Brixworth Post Office has been delayed due to technical issues.

The Co-operative store is scheduled to move on Friday 21 July, however, due to telecommunications issues, Brixworth Post Office cannot yet relocate.

Post Office services will continue to be available at the current location of 5 Hunters Way, Brixworth, NN6 9EL for the time being. The new relocation date is being finalised.

Post Office logoPost Office logo
A new Co-op Food Store location has been built at Brixworth, Harborough Road, Northampton, NN6 9BU.

When the branch relocates, Brixworth Post Office will open an extra five hours on a Saturday afternoon. The new opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm.

Brixworth will continue to operate as one of our main style branches with the same range of Post Office services.

There will be two Post Office counters.

