Delapré Abbey’s fine dining restaurant named best in county following changes to elevate the experience

Delapré Abbey’s Hibiscus Fine Dining was one of two venues named as the best restaurant in Northamptonshire at the recent Weetabix Food and Drink Awards.

Located in the Abbey’s billiard room, the restaurant prides itself on offering an “unforgettable fine dining experience, featuring the finest seasonal and locally sourced produce”.

Award-winning head chef Bart Polinski meticulously crafts each seven-course tasting menu, which changes with the seasons every two months.

Amanda Nicols, Delapré Abbey’s head of commercial projects and operations, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo. Not only did she praise Bart, but the dedication of restaurant manager Valeria Sula and her team.

“It’s incredible,” said Amanda. “Everybody in the category deserved the recognition for everything they’ve been doing, but there’s been a lot of changes for us over the last year to elevate ourselves.”

Amanda believes it is the kitchen gardens and use of local produce that sets them apart from other venues across the town and wider county.

“It is also the team who dedicate themselves to everything to do with the history and heritage of the site,” she continued. “The gardens are our unique selling point. We’re in a 900-year-old Abbey in the middle of a 600 acre plot. We’re lucky to be in that position.”

Customers praise the food the most and Amanda described Bart, who has worked in the Hibiscus kitchen for four years, as “incredibly skilled” at what he does.

Amanda said: “His menus change every two months, sometimes every month. They’re always seasonal and local, and 70 percent of our produce comes from this county. We wouldn’t be able to do that if we didn’t have everyone on our doorstep.”

She also shared that she “absolutely loves” the annual Weetabix Awards, and said the level of support in the county is something that people outside the area struggle to grasp.

“Everybody here knows each other and wants to support each other,” said Amanda. “There isn’t a rivalry competition, it is a really healthy way for us all to learn and support each other in a really hard industry to work in.”

With the launch of a cafe alongside the stables project, growing the kitchen gardens and a number of dining experiences coming up, it is set to be busy for Hibiscus and Delapré Abbey.

For more information on Hibiscus Fine Dining, visit the restaurant’s website here.