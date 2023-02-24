One year after its official launch a thriving business membership organisation is expanding into the west of Northamptonshire – with a launch event planned for Delapré Abbey in March.

NNBN, which already has more than 120 members in the north of Northamptonshire, is now expanding county-wide and to mark the occasion is inviting businesses, charities and local organisations to a launch event on Thursday, 16th March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNBN Director Simon Cox said: “Having launched NNBN as an exciting new membership organisation last March at Chester House Estate in Irchester, we're delighted to be holding our first meeting in Northampton at the 900-year-old Abbey. To celebrate our expansion into the west of the county this is a free of charge event, so please come and celebrate with us.”

Delapre Abbey

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive of Delapré Abbey, added: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event and welcome the expansion of NNBN into the west of our county. Having an environment where business can thrive and grow is hugely important.

“Here at the Abbey we are committed to supporting both local businesses and the community. The Abbey is home to a number of businesses and social enterprises who all support our efforts in improving the wellbeing of our community. We also look forward to sharing opportunities that exist for businesses to work with us, through our award-winning dining outlets, our 19th Century Stables development and much more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted to see NNBN launch in West Northants to offer valuable support and connect businesses across Northamptonshire.

“West Northants boasts over 21,000 fantastic businesses, of which 99% are SMEs. In order for these businesses to continue to grow and thrive, they need strong networks, accessible support and an area in which to succeed. We welcome the support that NNBN will be providing in addition to the ample networks and support operating in our area.”