Dedicated personal trainer to launch new high quality Northampton coaching studio in the coming months

A dedicated personal trainer and nutritionist, who has spent the last four years developing his successful business, will open his new Northampton coaching studio in the coming months.

Tristan Stowe, founder of Tristan Stowe Coaching, has always been invested in fitness despite previously working in the insurance and sales sectors.

It was in 2020 when he decided to make a go of a new business venture, at the most difficult time when faced with the uncertainty of the pandemic.

The founder, who has lived in the town for much of his life, started off working as a personal trainer in gyms before opening his own small studio space.

Having established a successful business after a tough first couple of years, Tristan is now ready to expand his services and upgrade to a new and improved studio.

The TSC Personal Training Studio will be located in KG House, Kingsfield Way – which is where Tristan is currently located in a smaller space.

Work is due to start on the larger studio next week, in which new equipment, decor, lighting and gym flooring will be installed, with a view to opening in early October.

When asked to describe his business venture, Tristan said: “I help the general population make a difference to their fitness, I don’t work with athletes or bodybuilders. I help them become stronger, fitter and healthier using time-saving training and nutrition methods.

Tristan's new and larger studio space, located in KG House in Kingsfield Way, will soon undergo a transformation ahead of opening in early October.

“Compared to big commercial gyms with cheaper memberships, where people get lost and there is not much attention and personalisation, this will be a high quality experience and training will be designed.”

Tristan has always offered one-to-one sessions and this will be evolving to small groups when he moves into the larger facility.

He promises that the sessions will remain personal and efficient, with four to six people in each. The coach-led classes will cost less and this means more people can reap the benefits.

Tristan will also be hiring a coach, which will enable him to develop and scale both the personal training and nutrition sides of the business.

Membership will remain limited, with just 60 spaces available, and those signed up to Tristan’s waitlist will be given the first opportunity to sign up.

For more information and to sign up to Tristan Stowe Coaching’s waitlist, click here.