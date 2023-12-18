News you can trust since 1931
Deck the halls with boughs of holly - care home gets festive

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View Care Home, in Northampton have been decking the halls, getting out the tinsel and unravelling the fairy lights, ready for a whole host of Christmas celebrations.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:05 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:06 GMT
Brampton View Care Home’s residents and staff have been busy creating lots of home-made garlands, wreaths and paper chains to make the home as festive as can be. The residents have also been crafting home-made decorations for the Christmas tree which they all helped to decorate along with a visit from the local primary school, the tree is looking truly magnificent covered in beautiful Christmas lights.

Brampton View’s Christmas Elves have also been busy helping Father Christmas put together his very own grotto within the home for both residents and families to enjoy over the festive period. Father Christmas is looking forward to making his appearance.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “Christmas is such a magical time and our residents love nothing better than to spend time creating decorations for the home and then we all help to put them up together. It is so special to be able to share these traditions and we all love to see the home decorated and filled with twinkly lights and joy.”

Father Christmas GrottoFather Christmas Grotto
Jean a resident at Brampton View care home said: “It takes me back to my childhood when the whole family used to decorate the tree together, it was always such a special time. I just love to see all the Christmas lights up and everyone enjoying themselves.”

