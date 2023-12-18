Deck the halls with boughs of holly - care home gets festive
Brampton View Care Home’s residents and staff have been busy creating lots of home-made garlands, wreaths and paper chains to make the home as festive as can be. The residents have also been crafting home-made decorations for the Christmas tree which they all helped to decorate along with a visit from the local primary school, the tree is looking truly magnificent covered in beautiful Christmas lights.
Brampton View’s Christmas Elves have also been busy helping Father Christmas put together his very own grotto within the home for both residents and families to enjoy over the festive period. Father Christmas is looking forward to making his appearance.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “Christmas is such a magical time and our residents love nothing better than to spend time creating decorations for the home and then we all help to put them up together. It is so special to be able to share these traditions and we all love to see the home decorated and filled with twinkly lights and joy.”
Jean a resident at Brampton View care home said: “It takes me back to my childhood when the whole family used to decorate the tree together, it was always such a special time. I just love to see all the Christmas lights up and everyone enjoying themselves.”