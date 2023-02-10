Daventry’s independent retailers take centre stage at awards night
Daventry’s independent retailers took centre stage earlier this week for the inaugural Discover Daventry Independent Retail Awards.
The awards, hosted by Martin Heath from BBC Radio Northampton, took place on Wednesday evening (February 8) with a packed audience at Daventry’s sparkling new Arc cinema.
During December, Daventry residents voted for their favourite independent shops, cafes, pubs, restaurants and services.
With nine categories, more than 20 businesses received recognition as they collected their awards or finalist certificates.
Overall Independent Business of the Year was awarded to Alacati Grill, and comments from the public included “The atmosphere here is fantastic. The staff especially the owners are awesome and friendly” and “This is not only the best Turkish restaurant in Daventry, it’s the best I’ve ever experienced… facts!”.
Shop owner Pammy Raydemir said: “Absolutely amazing, we are overwhelmed, we would like to thank this opportunity to thank Discover Daventry and the Daventry Retail Forum for hosting this event.
“It really means so much for the retailers to highlight all the work and the passion that goes into running a business.
“We would also like to thank everyone who voted for us, all the voters and all our customers, absolutely amazing. Thank you!”.
Awards sponsor Viridian Nutrition, the Daventry-based ethical vitamin company, funded the awards in their entirety including a charitable donation of £1,550 to various charities nominated by the winning stores.
Viridian founder and MD Cheryl Thallon said: “Daventry is such a friendly town, we’re delighted to support these awards to encourage independent retailers and acknowledge the work they do to build and support our community.”
The full list of winners was:
Best Indie for Homeware & Art – Evergreen Art Café
Best Indie for Health & Well-being – Sheaf Street Health Store
Best Indie Eatery – Alacati Grill
Best Indie for a Haircut – The Barber Shed
Best Indie Nightlife – Arc Cinema
Best Indie for Fashion – Daisy B's Boutique
Best Indie for Gifts – Prezzence
Best Indie for Beauty – Pinkies Nails & Beauty
Daventry's Indie Business of the Year – Alacati Grill
