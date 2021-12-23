Daventry window cleaner scrubs filthy road signs to raise smiles and lift spirits in community

He has embarked on his own community clean-up campaign by tackling dirty road signs in the town and surrounding villages.

Ross, who runs family business Flawless Glass and Solar, said the feedback he has received has been hugely positive.

Asked why he goes out his way to clean the signs, he told The Gusher: "I just explained to someone earlier that I want my children to see that it’s good to put in hard work . And it’s even better to give back to the community.

"Making someone smile is worth the while."

He said his 10-year-old son Tyler is now following in his father's footsteps.

Ross said: "My lad asked if he could come out and clean a sign with me yesterday

"I also had some local children come over and say what a good job we were doing yesterday. It's nice to see a bit of positivity about, especially in the run-up to Christmas."

His efforts have been welll received by people on social media.

"We never used to post these sorts of things online," he added.

"But seeing how it makes people happy, we will be doing it a lot more often."

It's not just cleaning road signs bringing festive cheer to the community.

"We love giving back to our local communities," Ross added.

"We help with free cleans for elderly residents, bring people's bins in and lend a hand with people's shopping.

"It's important that we all do our bit for others."

