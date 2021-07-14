Daventry warehouse creates hundreds of new jobs to keep up with rise in online shopping

The Daventry site.

GRL is a third-party logistics provider, supporting online retailers to scale up their business with storage, fulfilment, shipping and return management services.

The Daventry facility, which opened its doors in February, serves as GRL’s main UK centre, supporting online retailer’s rapid growth in the market.

Bisher Mohammed, Depot Manager at Global Reach Logistics, said: “Within just a few months, we have witnessed an exponential growth in logistics, and the demand for eCommerce fulfilment will continue as more people shop online.

"It is a perfect time to join the team on our venture and support GRL in its vision of redefining eCommerce fulfilment.”