Daventry Town FC nets £500 donation from Bellway

The housebuilder is building new homes at Staverton Lodge on the south-west edge of Daventry, less than half a mile from the club’s ground off Browns Road.

The money will go towards the day-to-day running of the club, which has a first team in the United Counties League Premier Division (South), as well as an U18s team, a women’s team and a junior section with over 40 teams for boys and girls.

Mike Doney, a member of Daventry Town FC’s management committee, said: “On behalf of Daventry Town FC I’d like to thank Bellway for their generous donation.

Bellway sales advisor Lynne with Mike, a member of Daventry Town FC’s management committee

“We have been working hard on securing new corporate partnerships for the 2023/24 season and we’re thrilled to have been able to secure a sponsorship deal with Bellway – especially since they are so well-known in the town and one of the largest housebuilders in the UK.

“Sponsorship is essential to a club of our size in order to remain competitive in the leagues we play in. It is fantastic to have businesses such as Bellway working with us to ensure that we can keep on functioning as a community football club.”

Angela Nurse, Head of Sales at Bellway South Midlands, said: “Daventry Town FC is a long-established club with a proud history which plays an important role within the local community – one which the new residents at Staverton Lodge will become part of as they move into their new homes.