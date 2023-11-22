Daventry Town FC home ground named “Master Abrasives Stadium”
Daventry-based Master Abrasives, a global provider of manufacturing consumables and capital equipment for industry, has partnered with Daventry Town FC and supports the team’s community effort.
Two pitch-side boards were recently introduced by Master Abrasives at the stadium on Browns Road and now the company’s name has been given pride of place at the main entrance.
Paul Batson, Managing Director of Master Abrasives, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting such a great local club that works so hard to support the community and gives an opportunity for all ages to play football. When the chance came to further develop that support by renaming the ground, we jumped at the opportunity. We hope everyone enjoys their visit to the Master Abrasives Stadium and the club continues to go from strength to strength.”
Mike Doney, Juniors Coach and Commercial contact for DTFC, added: “We are so grateful for the wonderful support from the team at Master Abrasives. I am delighted that so many companies are so kindly supporting us and aligning not just to football, but the community – it’s so rewarding to see. Master Abrasives is a massive contributor to this success.”
Master Abrasives is also sponsoring an under 8’s and under 14’s team this season and will be making continual effort to support the club via it’s long-established social media channels.