Daventry Town FC home ground named “Master Abrasives Stadium”

The home of Daventry Town Football Club has been named the Master Abrasives Stadium as part of an ongoing partnership between the two organisations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daventry-based Master Abrasives, a global provider of manufacturing consumables and capital equipment for industry, has partnered with Daventry Town FC and supports the team’s community effort.

Two pitch-side boards were recently introduced by Master Abrasives at the stadium on Browns Road and now the company’s name has been given pride of place at the main entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Batson, Managing Director of Master Abrasives, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting such a great local club that works so hard to support the community and gives an opportunity for all ages to play football. When the chance came to further develop that support by renaming the ground, we jumped at the opportunity. We hope everyone enjoys their visit to the Master Abrasives Stadium and the club continues to go from strength to strength.”

Master Abrasives Managing Director Paul Batson with Commercial contact for DTFC, Mike Doney

Mike Doney, Juniors Coach and Commercial contact for DTFC, added: “We are so grateful for the wonderful support from the team at Master Abrasives. I am delighted that so many companies are so kindly supporting us and aligning not just to football, but the community – it’s so rewarding to see. Master Abrasives is a massive contributor to this success.”