Daventry teen turns passion into thriving business

At just 19 years old, Daventry resident Filip has turned his passion for photography and videography into a thriving local business.

After completing his IT studies at Daventry College at 18, Filip decided to take a leap of faith and launch FR Studio, a Daventry-based videography and photography studio dedicated to helping local businesses shine online.

Filip’s journey began with a love for video editing and production. Teaching himself the craft, he combined his technical skills with creativity and determination to build a career doing what he loves most.

The early days were challenging, but Filip got his first big break thanks to a kind local business owner. Debbie Cox, a well-known estate agent in the area, gave him the chance to create a promotional video. After meeting for coffee and discussing her vision, Filip produced a video she loved. That project gave him the confidence to take on more local clients.

Automotive Image Captured By FR Studio For "Maple Leaf Garage"

He went on to work with Middlemore Stores, creating promotional videos and photography for their social media. He also collaborated with Northants Knights Rugby Club on a photography and videography session, which they were thrilled with. More recently, Filip began working with Maple Leaf Garage and Subaru dealership, becoming their dedicated photographer and videographer. He has also captured images for The Vault 327, a high-end restaurant launch, and even offered free photoshoots to local businesses such as The Hungry Trailer.

Despite the pressure and stress that came with starting a new business, Filip says the most rewarding part is seeing the impact his work has. “Nothing makes me happier than transforming a business’s image with my camera and skills,” he says. “When the business owner smiles and tells me it is exactly what they wanted, that makes it all worth it.”

Specialising in automotive, business, and brand photography and videography, Filip aims to help local businesses that may not have the time or budget for expensive equipment produce professional quality content. With his first full year in business approaching this November, Filip reflects on how far he has come and looks forward to continuing to grow FR Studio and support Daventry businesses.