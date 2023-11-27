Daventry shipping service business celebrates £1 million first year with move

A Daventry-based managed courier services business has moved into new premises to allow for further expansion after achieving more than £1m in sales in its first year since launching as a World Options franchise.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of MBE Worldwide, World Options is the largest retail group of franchised shipping services companies in the UK. The World Options shipping portal allows business customers to compare quotes from leading carriers, book deliveries, then send and track shipments, with customer service provided by a dedicated account manager.

Since launching as a World Options franchise in September 2022, managing director Jack Fisher has expanded the business to a team of four and moved into offices at Signal Park, Daventry, to allow for further expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On moving into the new premises, Mr Fisher said: “When shipping parcels worldwide, businesses can be confounded by the number of options available and can often stick to one courier service, even though that might not be the best option every time.

Jack Fisher World Options

“World Options helps businesses choose the right option for every individual shipment and provides human customer service to assist with tracking parcels on their journey, based on the higher service level agreements we have in place with all the major couriers.

“Our bulk-buying power means customers pay the same as they would if booking with couriers directly, whether that be parcels, pallets, freight transport, documents or imports, either nationally or internationally.

“As the global economy gets more and more connected, and with the boom in ecommerce, the courier industry is a very vibrant marketplace and looks set to grow further. Based on our expansion so far, we’re hoping to grow our operations further here in Daventry, potentially creating up to five further jobs over the next three years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Options Holdings Ltd manages three brands in the UK; Mail Boxes Etc., PACK & SEND and World Options, providing ecommerce, fulfilment, shipping, virtual office, marketing and print solutions to SMEs and consumers. Companies within the group now maintain and support over 260 franchisees, generating combined annual revenues of £80m.