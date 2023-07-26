News you can trust since 1931
DAVENTRY SCHOOL BOOSTED BY AMAZON DONATION

St James Infant and Pre-School has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.
By Lauren GrahamContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST

The donation from Amazon in Daventry will be used for/will fund the development of a brand new playground for the children. This will include re-surfacing the whole playground, replacing climbing and play equipment and artwork on the surface of the playground. The whole package will be tremendously exciting for the children and will enhance their play experience.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

“At Amazon we’re passionate about supporting the education and development of young people in our community. St James Infant and Pre-School is a fantastic school that offers great education and support services to pupils and parents in the Daventry community. We are proud to support the school with this donation.”

Valentin Lungu from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry nominated the charity to receive the donation. He added:

“St James Infant and Pre-School goes above and beyond for the children of Daventry, and I’m so pleased Amazon can provide the school a helping hand with this donation.”

Gail Gynn, Head teacher, at St James Infant and Pre-School said:

“On behalf of everyone at the school, I would like to thank Josh and the team at Amazon in Daventry for their support. Donations like this mean we can provide the best educational resources for our pupils.”

St James Infant and Pre-School received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than six million healthy breakfasts to families across England.