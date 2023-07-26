DAVENTRY SCHOOL BOOSTED BY AMAZON DONATION

St James Infant and Pre-School has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.

The donation from Amazon in Daventry will be used for/will fund the development of a brand new playground for the children. This will include re-surfacing the whole playground, replacing climbing and play equipment and artwork on the surface of the playground. The whole package will be tremendously exciting for the children and will enhance their play experience.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Amazon we’re passionate about supporting the education and development of young people in our community. St James Infant and Pre-School is a fantastic school that offers great education and support services to pupils and parents in the Daventry community. We are proud to support the school with this donation.”

Valentin Lungu from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry nominated the charity to receive the donation. He added:

“St James Infant and Pre-School goes above and beyond for the children of Daventry, and I’m so pleased Amazon can provide the school a helping hand with this donation.”

Gail Gynn, Head teacher, at St James Infant and Pre-School said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of everyone at the school, I would like to thank Josh and the team at Amazon in Daventry for their support. Donations like this mean we can provide the best educational resources for our pupils.”

St James Infant and Pre-School received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.