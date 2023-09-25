Daventry pupils visit Amazon to see leaders' hoodies come to life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daventry Hill School teaches students aged 4-18 with cognition and learning difficulties. Four pupils and two staff went along to the Daventry fulfilment centre to watch their leavers’ hoodies be printed and ready to be brought home that day.

The visit follows a £1,000 donation from the Amazon team to the school earlier this year.

David Locke, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said,

Children from Daventry Hill School visit the printing department at Amazon BHX10 to see their hoodie

“We were delighted to have pupils and staff from Daventry Hill School at our fulfilment centre. We loved seeing their leavers’ hoodies come to life, and hope they will wear them with fond memories of their visit to us!”

Stacey Drake from Daventry Hill School, added:

“We really enjoyed our visit to Amazon. Our pupils learned a lot, had fun, and made memories that they will cherish forever. I’d like to thank everyone at Amazon for this opportunity and for their warm welcome.”

Sophie Cheney, one of the pupils who attended, said:

“I had so much fun going to Amazon and watching my own hoodie come to life. I am so excited to show all my friends, and I’ll wear it all the time!”

Daventry Hill School visited the fulfilment centre as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.